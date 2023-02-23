Thursday, February 23, 2023
Sexual, property-related offences worry Police

While an overall reduction in crime was recorded last month, the Fiji Police Force says sexual and property-related offences still remain a concern.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew said overall crimes against women recorded a decrease of 11 per cent for the month of January with 193 reports received compared to 216 reports for the same period last year.

He said crimes against children for the month of January recorded a 10 per cent reduction, whereby 89 reports were received in 2023 compared to 99 for the same period last year.

“Statistics continue to show the worrying trend of women and children falling victims to crime within their own homes, with male family members as perpetrators.”

“Of the 193 cases, 39 of the reports were domestic-related, perpetrated by spouses, parent and other relatives.”

Chew said eighty-five per cent were family members as perpetrators in domestic settings, 17 per cent of the reports were sexual offences while 83 per cent were assault-related.

Similar worrying trends are being recorded with crimes against children.

“Of the 89 reports, 80 per cent were perpetrated my male family members in a domestic setting.”

“These were parent-child relationships, cousins, uncles and aunts, and other relatives.”

Chew said addressing Crimes against women remain one of the main focus and key priorities and efforts are being directed towards the strengthening of partnerships with stakeholders through various available platforms under the Duavata Community Policing initiative.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
