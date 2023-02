Former Captain Simon Raiwalui has been appointed the new head coach of the Flying Fijians.

He was picked ahead of Senirusi Seruvakula by the Fiji Rugby Union Board during its meeting in Suva last night.

Raiwalui is a former Wallabies forwards coach and joined Fiji Rugby as High Performance General Manager in 2019.

He was also a General Manager for French club Racing Métro 92.

Raiwalui replaces Kiwi coach Vern Cotter who tendered in his resignation last month.