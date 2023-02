Fiji will meet South Africa in the second Cup quarterfinal of the Los Angeles 7s tomorrow morning.

The match will commence at 6.45am.

Fiji overcame Australia 15-12 in its final pool match today to finish on top in Pool C while the Blitzboks finished second behind Ireland in Pool B.

In other quarterfinals, Samoa takes on Argentina at 6.23am, Great Britain plays New Zealand at 7.07am while Australia will face Ireland at 7.29am.