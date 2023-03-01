Fuel and gas prices increase from today

The price of fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) products will increase from today, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced.

The price of motor spirit increases to $2.74 per litre, which is an increase of 12 cents.

The price of premix also increases by 12 cents to $2.56 per litre while the price of kerosene increases by 3 cents to $2.13 per litre.

However the price of diesel falls by 1 cent and will now be $2.60 per litre.

The price of a 4.5kg gas cylinder increases by $2.10 and will now cost $17.19 and the price of a 13kg cylinder increases from $40.24 to $45.85, an increase of $5.61.

Bulk gas price increases by 41 cents and will now cost $3.54 per kg and auto gas price increases from $2.06 to $2.35 per litre, an increase of 29 cents.