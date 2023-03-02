Seruiratu, Naupoto to lead Standing Committees

Opposition Members of Parliament, Inia Seruiratu and Viliame Naupoto have been elected chairpersons of two Standing Committees.

They were elected in accordance with Standing Orders 117 where the members of a standing committee must elect a chairperson and a deputy chairperson from amongst themselves.

Five Standing Committees have met and the sixth Standing Committee, the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights will meet later today.

Naupoto was elected as the Chairperson for the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence while the Deputy Speaker and Assistant Minister for Housing and Local Government, Lenora Qereqeretabua is the Deputy Chairperson.

“I am honoured to be elected as the Chairperson for the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence,” said Naupoto.

“I understand the important work of the Committee as I have appeared in this Committee in the past in my capacity as the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and I look forward to the job.”

Seruiratu was also elected as the Chairperson for the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and the Assistant Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Isikeli Tuiwailevu is the Deputy Chairperson.

Assistant Minister for Finance, Esrom Emmanuel is the Chairperson for the Standing Committee on Public Accounts and the Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna is the Deputy Chairperson.

Assistant Minister for Tourism, Alitia Bainivalu is the Chairperson for the Standing Committee on Social Affairs and Assistant Minister for Home Affairs, Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure is the Deputy Chairperson.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna is the Chairperson for the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs and the Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Kiran is the Deputy Chairperson.

The six Standing Committees are responsible for examining Bills referred by the Parliament; examining subordinate legislation tabled in Parliament; scrutinizing the operations of Government departments; considering petitions and papers presented; reviewing international treaties and conventions ratified by the Government and performing any other functions and duties as conferred.