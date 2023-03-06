All schools closed till further notice

All schools in Fiji will be closed until further notice due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

The Education Ministry made the announcement this morning upon consultations with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

Education Minister Aseri Radroadro said, “this is in line with the heavy rain warning which is in place for the Fiji Group. Parents and guardians are asked to keep an eye on their children at all times and children to refrain from playing or swimming in flooded rivers or creeks”.

All parents and guardians are advised to keep following the weather bulletins issued by the media.

Teachers and students are advised to stay home and keep safe.

The Ministry of Education will continue liaising with the NDMO and issue a media release for the reopening of schools once it is safe.