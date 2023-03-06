Schools to remain closed tomorrow

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that all schools throughout Fiji will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday 7 March).

This decision has been made in consultation with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and Fiji Meteorological Service.

The Ministry will continue to liaise with the NDMO to make any further decision in regards to the opening of schools and keep all students, teachers, parents and guardians updated.

All parents and guardians are urged to continue to monitor their children’s whereabouts while they are at home.