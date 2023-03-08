Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Bainimarama resigns from Parliament

Former Prime Minister and suspended Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has resigned from Parliament.

He confirmed this in a live video posted on the FijiFirst Facebook page.

Bainimarama said given that he has been suspended from Parliament for the next three years and in a little over three years, the next election can be held, it is important that FijiFirst maintains at all times, its 26 seats in Parliament.

“This is to ensure that we keep the 3 uneven legged stool Government in check in Parliament at all times.”

“It is imperative that FijiFirst does it to always prevent the 3 uneven legged stool Government from running roughshod over our Constitution, breaches of which are taking place almost on a daily basis, and to highlight the lack of adherence to basic fundamentals of due process and procedural fairness.”

“It has also become evident since 24 December 2022, 73 days to date, that the 3 uneven legged stool Government is not service driven nor does it subscribe to the modern ways of running a Government in the 21st century.”

“Given the need to maintain our numbers in Parliament over the next 3 years, and the need for FijiFirst to be on the ground at all times, following discussions with our General Secretary, our Parliamentary Caucus, and most of all our supporters, I have tendered my resignation from Parliament, with immediate effect.”

“However, please be assured that I will still continue to be the Leader of FijiFirst,” he added.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
