Body shaming forced Rasolea to give up rugby

Newly signed Fijiana Drua forward Siteri Rasolea has opened up about how negative comments and body shaming on social media saw her quit rugby three years ago.

The 26-year-old who hails from Naivucini, Naitasiri and was raised in Brisbane, Australia, started playing the sport competitively at the age of 16.

Sharing her experiences during a penal discussion organised by the Women in Media to commemorate International Women’s Day in Suva yesterday, the former Queensland Reds representative said that it was tough for her to continue after being attacked for her physical appearance and being bullied online.

“They were commenting on my size, calling me a big girl.”

“It is important to have a safe space.”

“That phase I would say was really difficult for me but I turned to my faith and prayer to get myself out. I gained a lot of strength mentally and focused on what really mattered to me.”

She said she also thought about motivating other young girls.

“Just for the motivation of thinking there is another little girl at home watching and say I’ve heard her play rugby because she’s seen me and thinks; you know if she can play rugby, I’ll play rugby too.”

“So it’s important that we have this platform to be able to a positive influence to not only just the little girls out there, but the boys also out there in Fiji.”

“Just to encourage and show them that rugby can be a pathway but stay in school and finish school first and rugby is an extra achievement.”

Rasolea, who is the daughter of former Flying Fijians and Nadi rep, Solomone Rasolea made her international debut for the Fijiana XVs at the World Cup in New Zealand in November last year.

She won the Player of the Match award after scoring a try and featuring strongly in the team’s 21-17 famous win over South Africa.

