Returning Vota is Drua’s leading scorer

Centre Apisalome Vota is a leading try scorer for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, with five tries to his name as he returns to face the Crusaders in Round 3 of Super Rugby Pacific in Lautoka today.

Vota was out of action for some time after undergoing a knee surgery towards the end of the Super Rugby competition last year.

Skipper Tevita Ikanivere is only a try behind him with 4 as he has crossed thrice in the opening 2 rounds.

Vota won the most Player of the Match awards (3) for the Fijian Drua last year.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
