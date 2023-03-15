Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Aust to provide $81.5m in budget support

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed in his meeting today with Prime Minister Rabuka that his Government will provide an additional AUD55 million (FJD81.5 million) in budget support this financial year (FY2022-23).

The funding will help the Fiji Government maintain essential services, protect the most vulnerable and contribute to private sector-led economic growth.

This latest tranche is an extension of Australia’s budget support for Fiji through the pandemic, comprising over AUD243 million (FJD364 million) since 2020.

The budget support was a central part of the Australian Government’s assistance for Fiji through the pandemic, in addition to vaccines and health systems support.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
