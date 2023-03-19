Sunday, March 19, 2023
WAF restores supply to 70pc affected areas

As at 1pm today, the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has restored supply to 70 per cent of the Suva-Nausori System, following the major shutdown at Waila Water Treatment Plant on Friday.

Minister for Public Works, Filipe Tuisawau while confirming this said water supply restoration works are still in progress within the Nasinu System.

He said Nasinu and Tovata areas has been recovered as of this morning, with some small areas yet to fully recover within these two systems, which is being mitigated through further line flushing of the system.

“All recovery works moving forward is now focused on Sakoca, Tacirua, Upper Princes Road to Colo-i-suva and the greater Valelevu area to complete full restoration works.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
