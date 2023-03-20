Junior Bula Boys suffer loss in opener

The Digivel Junior Bula Boys were beaten 4-1 by the Solomon Islands senior national team in the first match of the FIFA Tri-Nations series at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

The Samuela Navoce captained side started well and Australia-based midfielder Abdullah Aiyaz opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a 40-yard free-kick.

The hosts had the chance to double their lead eight minutes later but striker Junior Dekedeke blasted a penalty over the cross-bar.

Adrian Mara leveled the match for the Solomon Islands a minute before halftime.

Experience proved to be vital for the Solomon Islands in the second half as they scored three unanswered goals through William Komasi, Mohammed Mekawir (penalty) and Bobby Leslie to seal victory.

The Junior Bula Boys will face the Fiji men’s senior side in their next match at 2pm on Thursday at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba while the Solomon Islands will play Vanuatu on the same day at 7.30pm at Churchill Park.