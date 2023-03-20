Losing start for Bula Boys in Tri-Nations

The Digicel Bula Boys lost their opening match of the FIFA Tri-Nations series 2-1 to Vanuatu at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Monday.

The Marika Rodu coached side struggled in both halves of the match and could not display much constructive football.

Johnathan Sesejack scored the opener in the 18th minute for Vanuatu before midfielder trick Joseph leveled the scores four minutes later through a penalty.

Ba midfielder Claude Aru scored the winner for Vanuatu in the 47th minute from a beautiful free-kick just from outside the penalty box.

The Bula Boys will face Junior Bula Boys in their next match on Thursday while Vanuatu will take on the Solomon Islands.