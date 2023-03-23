Rabuka reaffirms support for One-China Policy

Prime Minister Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s support for the One-China Policy, given the significance to Fiji and China’s diplomatic relations over the past 48 years.

He conveyed this message to the vice-chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Tang Wenhong at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Suva yesterday.

Rabuka also acknowledged the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) which will further strengthen the mutual cooperation between the two nations.

The MOU on Strengthening Development Cooperation and Promoting the Implementation of the Global Development Initiative and a new Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation was signed between Tang and Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna.

The meeting also highlighted partnership opportunities in areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, trade and investment with prospects for Fiji’s economic diversification.

Wenhong thanked Prime Minister Rabuka for the opportunity to meet in person and discuss the key areas of cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic China to Fiji, Zhou Jian said CIDCA’s visit to Fiji fully demonstrates China’s firm commitment to developing China-Fiji comprehensive strategic partnership and the profound friendship between the two peoples.

He said China is ready to provide new opportunities for cooperation and share its development dividends with more countries.