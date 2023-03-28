$11m spent on informal settlement upgrades

The Government through the Minister of Housing has spent $11 million to upgrade three informal settlements.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa while speaking in Parliament said upgrades at informal settlements in Waidamudamu, Nausori, Ledrusasa in Nadi, and Cuvu in Sigatoka will benefit 451 households.

He said the residents in these areas will receive their 99-year leases from Government soon.

Nalumisa said the Informal Settlement Upgrade Program aims to improve the housing standards of people living in informal settlements and the priority is on the provision of basic services such as water, waste water, drainage, roads, and electricity.