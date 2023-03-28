Over US$1.6b climate funding expected: Rabuka

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji stands to receive US$1.695 billion in green climate funding.

Rabuka, while speaking in Parliament yesterday said the funding expectation was discussed at the recent Our Oceans Conference in Panama.

He said the funds will help projects such as the Fiji Urban Water Supply and Wastewater Management Project, the Fiji Agro Photovoltaic Project in Bureta in Ovalau, the Global Subnational Climate Fund, Technical Assistance Facilities, Global Subnational Fund Equity, Global Fund for Coral Reef Investment Window, and Enhancing Direct Finance to Climate Finance in Fiji Phases One and Two.

Rabuka said more details on funding and other recommendations from the Oceans Conference will be provided when he gives his ministerial statement this week.