Cabinet approves Bill to repeal MIDA Act

Cabinet has approved the tabling of a Bill to repeal the Media Industry Development Act 2010 in Parliament.

The Bill will repeal the Media Industry Development Act 2010 as a whole.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in a media conference this afternoon said the decision is pursuant to the People’s Coalition Government’s commitment to the growth and development of a strong and independent news media in the country.

“It has been said that “Media Freedom and Freedom of Expression is the oxygen of democracy” and these fundamental freedoms are integral to enable the people to hold their Government accountable.”

“I am proud to stand here today to make this announcement, which was key to our electoral platform, and a demand that I heard echoed in all parts of the country that I visited.”