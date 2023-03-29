Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Itaukei land development grant to continue

Cabinet has agreed to continue the provision of funding for the Government Grant for iTaukei Land Development (Grant) initiative.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while announcing this decision in a media conference today, acknowledged the previous Government in establishing this Grant in 2015.

The grant assists iTaukei landowners in the development of their lands particularly in meeting the costs of connecting utilities such as electricity, water and roads on the proposed development area.

Through this grant, resources are allocated to support landowners with complete land development packages.

These includes clearing and leveling the ground, subdivision of the land, ensuring connectivity to all utility services including electricity, water, and construction of paved roads which are climate resilient.

Since 2015, ten (10) projects have been approved, of which three had been completed and leases handed over to the respective landowners in 2022 while seven are still in progress.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
