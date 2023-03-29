Online portal launched for medical services

Fiji citizens will now be able to view the list of General Practitioners (GPs), Dental Practitioners (DPs) and Medical Laboratories (MLs) participating under the Free Health Scheme using a newly launched online portal.

The portal which was launched last night by the Assistant Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel in Suva will enable Fiji citizens to access information regarding public private partnership (PPP) health initiatives faster and with a click of a button by using tablets, phones or computers.

Immanuel said the portal will streamline necessary processes for the administration of the PPP health initiatives implemented by the Government.

“Through this online platform, the GPs, DPs and MLs under the scheme will have access to all patient information for patients seen under the PPP scheme, including those seen by other participating GPs,” he said.

He also thanked FijiCare Insurance Limited for developing the online portal which will bring in much needed operational efficiencies.

Currently, the GP scheme has around 35 general practitioner firms / medical centres with over 40 GP outlets, seven medical laboratories and three dental firms participating under the health schemes.

The mandatory requirement for patients to be seen under the PPP scheme is Birth Registration Number or BRN and a photo ID.

The online portal will be rolled out by GP’s, DP’s and ML’s in the Central Division on 24 April, in the Western Division on 8 May and in the Northern Division and others on 22 May.