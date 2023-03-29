Wednesday, March 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Online portal launched for medical services

Fiji citizens will now be able to view the list of General Practitioners (GPs), Dental Practitioners (DPs) and Medical Laboratories (MLs) participating under the Free Health Scheme using a newly launched online portal.

The portal which was launched last night by the Assistant Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel in Suva will enable Fiji citizens to access information regarding public private partnership (PPP) health initiatives faster and with a click of a button by using tablets, phones or computers.

Immanuel said the portal will streamline necessary processes for the administration of the PPP health initiatives implemented by the Government.

“Through this online platform, the GPs, DPs and MLs under the scheme will have access to all patient information for patients seen under the PPP scheme, including those seen by other participating GPs,” he said.

He also thanked FijiCare Insurance Limited for developing the online portal which will bring in much needed operational efficiencies.

Currently, the GP scheme has around 35 general practitioner firms / medical centres with over 40 GP outlets, seven medical laboratories and three dental firms participating under the health schemes.

The mandatory requirement for patients to be seen under the PPP scheme is Birth Registration Number or BRN and a photo ID.

The online portal will be rolled out by GP’s, DP’s and ML’s in the Central Division on 24 April, in the Western Division on 8 May and in the Northern Division and others on 22 May.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Sau back in training, Valetini in d...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne has confirmed wing...
Rugby

Reece to miss World Cup after knee ...

Fiji-born Crusaders and All Blacks winger Sevu Reece will not featu...
Rugby

Players take ownership of Highlande...

Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne says the players have taken owner...
News

PM leads Govt delegation to pay res...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka  led a Government delegation to pay ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sau back in training, Valetini i...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Reece to miss World Cup after kn...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Players take ownership of Highla...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

PM leads Govt delegation to pay ...

News
Prime Mini...

Seruiratu elected Leader of Oppo...

Fiji Parliament
Former Min...

PM launches first of its kind FC...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Office of Speaker processes Bain...

News
The office...

RBF maintains adequate level of ...

Fiji Parliament
The Reserv...

Civil servants urged to give the...

News
Prime Mini...

Short-term experts engaged in re...

News
The Minist...

Sivo accepts $3k fine, free to p...

Sports
Fiji Bati ...

Fijian Drua finishes seventh in ...

Super Rugby
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Sau back in training, Valetini in doubt