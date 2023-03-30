Thursday, March 30, 2023
Govt to develop TVET policy

Cabinet has approved the development of a National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while announcing this decision in a media conference said TVET is a critical component of the Government’s objective to provide learners with the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values needed for work and for life, including lifelong learning skills and entrepreneurial skills for a career pathway.

He said the development of the Policy will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Education in consultation with all stakeholders.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
