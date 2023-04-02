Sunday, April 2, 2023
Fijiana through to HK 7s semifinals

Fijiana has booked its spot in the semifinals of the Hong Kong 7s after beating the United States of America (USA) 19-14 in a nail-biting Cup quarterfinal clash this morning at the So Kon Po Stadium.

USA scored first through Cheta Emba and Alev Kelter’s conversion gave them a 7-0 lead.

Captain Ana Naimasi managed to get Fijiana back into the match just before the halftime hooter and a successful conversion from Lavena Cavuru tied up the scores.

Kristi Krishe put the Americans ahead early in the second half and a successful conversion by Alena Olsen saw them lead 14-7.

18-year-old Meredani Qoro rekindled Fiji’s chances with a beautiful try towards the end of the match and the important conversion from Viniana Riwai took the match into extra time.

Playmaker Reapi Uluinasau dotted down the winner for Fijiana to book a semifinal date with New Zealand.

The Fijiana vs NZ semifinal will kick off at 7.19pm tonight.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
