NZ beats Fiji to claim HK 7s title

New Zealand claimed the prestigious Hong Kong 7s title after nine years in Happy Valley on Sunday beating Fiji 24-17 in an exciting final.

The Kiwis made a brilliant start to the final and scored all their points in the first half.

Tournament debutant Cody Vai scored the first try of the match in the 1st minute.

Captain Sione Molia, Leroy Carter and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black scored three more tries while Fiji’s lone try of the first half came from winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

New Zealand led 24-7 at the break.

Lanky Joseva Talacolo, who worked overtime in the final, was rewarded with two tries but it was not enough to stop a New Zealand party.

After Talacolo’s second try right at the death, Fiji opted for the conversion instead of a re-start which would have given them a chance to hunt for the equaliser and push the final into extra time.

Meanwhile Fijiana finished fourth after losing the Bronze final 22-19 to Great Britain.