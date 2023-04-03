Monday, April 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

NZ beats Fiji to claim HK 7s title

New Zealand claimed the prestigious Hong Kong 7s title after nine years in Happy Valley on Sunday beating Fiji 24-17 in an exciting final.

The Kiwis made a brilliant start to the final and scored all their points in the first half.

Tournament debutant Cody Vai scored the first try of the match in the 1st minute.

Captain Sione Molia, Leroy Carter and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black scored three more tries while Fiji’s lone try of the first half came from winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

New Zealand led 24-7 at the break.

Lanky Joseva Talacolo, who worked overtime in the final, was rewarded with two tries but it was not enough to stop a New Zealand party.

After Talacolo’s second try right at the death, Fiji opted for the conversion instead of a re-start which would have given them a chance to hunt for the equaliser and push the final into extra time.

Meanwhile Fijiana finished fourth after losing the Bronze final 22-19 to Great Britain.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Leaders Lautoka outclass Tavua

Leaders Lautoka registered a 5-2 victory over Tavua in Round 4 of t...
Sports

Rewa proves too strong for Nadroga

Defending champions Rewa posted an impressive 3-1 win over Nadroga ...
Rugby

Tamani scores in extra time as Fiji...

Replacement halfback Terio Tamani scored an extra time winner as Fi...
Sports

Fijiana bows out in Cup semifinal

Fijiana was outclassed 31-5 by an experienced New Zealand side in t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Leaders Lautoka outclass Tavua

Sports
Leaders La...

Rewa proves too strong for Nadro...

Sports
Defending ...

Tamani scores in extra time as F...

Rugby
Replacemen...

Fijiana bows out in Cup semifina...

Sports
Fijiana wa...

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Football
Suva ended...

10-man Labasa registers first DF...

Football
A 10-man L...

Popular News

Police officers face assault all...

News
Acti...

Drua will be confident at home: ...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Main focus is on Ireland, says F...

Sports
Fijiana 7s...

Byrne impressed with Drua’s perf...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

T/Naitasiri takes new approach, ...

Football
Survivors ...

Narcotics awareness training for...

News
A 3-day Pr...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Leaders Lautoka outclass Tavua