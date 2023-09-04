Feeney praises Fijians for their fine performance

Roosters Jersey Flegg head coach Dean Feeney has praised the performance of five Kaiviti Silktails players’ which helped the Sydney Roosters Under 21’s claim the Minor Premiers over the weekend.

The Roosters Under 21’s were crowned champions after finishing on top of the ladder in the Jersey Flegg Competition with 616 points for and 364 points against.

For the six Silktails players that have been part of the squad this year, Feeney has been impressed to see them included for their personal development, considering they were all back in Fiji playing Secondary Schools not so long ago.

“Big Sonny (Waqanisaravi) has figured in most of our games this year, and he has had some challenges to overcome on and off the field and he now has a shot at winning a premiership,” said Feeney in a statement.

“For the others, they have all figured in Roosters colors over the course of the year – whether it be back in pre-season or after the Silktails season had finished. Unfortunately, finals qualification rules have them playing not enough games after their Silktails commitments, but they are doing a wonderful job for us running against our boys at training now.”

Silktails executive director Stephen Driscoll, who doubles as their Strength and Conditioning Coach at the Roosters, spoke of the importance of the six players completing a pre-season into a 24-round season with this being an integral part of their long-term development.

“People don’t realise for young kids what toll this sort of season can take on them, and they have all been presented with different challenges”.

“For Tom Seru, after a wonderful rookie season, he has returned home early to focus on his studies. Iobe Taukeisalili has returned successfully from what was a season-ending shoulder injury that has inspired the entire squad. For Meli (Nasau), Siri (Lovokuro) and Simione (Cakau) after strong seasons with the Silktails, being around the Roosters at this time of the year is something you may never get to see again. They all need to take in as much as they can and help get the best out of their teammates at training,” Driscoll said.

The Junior Roosters have a week off and will play the winner of the Bulldogs and Sharks match for a spot in the Grand Final on 24 September at Commbank Stadium.