Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Tonga inside centre Malakai Fekitoa is hopeful for another win when they take on the Fiji Water Flying Fijians at Churchill Park in Lautoka tomorrow.

The former All Blacks centre said they are in a good place following a 27-21 win over Australia A last week and another against Fiji would further add to their progress.

“We had a good win last week and we are looking to build on it this week,” Fekitoa said.

The Munster Rugby midfield specialist said facing Josua Tuisova in the centres is a welcomed challenge.

“He is a great player, I know him well since we played together in Toulon.”

“He is doing really well in the centres and hopefully we’ll do well tomorrow and see how it goes.”

Fiji and Tonga will clash in the opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup at 3pm.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
