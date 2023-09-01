Friday, September 1, 2023
Electronic voter registration training for FEO

The Fijian Elections Office (FEO) has completed a two – day training session to enhance proficiency in Electronic Voter Registration.

This move comes as a part of FEO’s proactive approach to ensure the accuracy of information and exemplary customer service.

Speaking at the opening, FEO’s Director Corporate Services, Sanjeshwar Ram, highlighted the significance of delivering accurate information to the public.

“Good customer service is crucial in our line of work. It’s essential that you provide correct information to the public and obtain accurate details from them,”

“When voters come for services like card replacements or personal detail modifications, it’s crucial that the information is recorded correctly,” He said.

Ram urged the staff to be diligent and emphasized the importance of being thorough and cautious.

He emphasized that there should be no room for mistakes and stated that the training was designed to better equip them to serve at the VSC in Suva.

The training, attended by eight participants, also covered essential modules like Customer Etiquette and Handling Customer Complaints.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
