Sunday, May 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FEO seals partnership with IDEA

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) looks forward to supporting the Fijian Elections Office after signing a Memorandum of Understanding in Canberra, Australia to re-establish ties between the two organizations.

In a statement released by the Fijian Elections Office, they said both institutions are pleased to continue their relationship after a brief interruption since November 2021.

IDEA especially commends the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa for her endorsement of the Institute’s “Political Finance Assessment of Fiji” report, released in 2021, which the FEO will utilise in its forthcoming engagement with the country’s political parties.

The study is part of a larger International IDEA initiative to review political finance systems in selected countries to advance an evidence-based global policy debate on money in politics.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa indicated that the Fijian Elections Office is grateful to IDEA and the signing of the MOU will fulfil and complement the FEO’s approach in organising more consultations with its stakeholders moving forward.

IDEA’s Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Leena Rikkilä Tamang said signing this MOU marks a new beginning in their long-standing co-operation.

Tamang said it is also very timely in view of the post electoral review of the December 2022 elections, and the ongoing preparations for the local government elections.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Labasa women off to OFC Champions L...

The Labasa women’s football team departed for the Inaugural Oceania...
Entertainment

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows over h...

Pop icon Celine Dion has announced the cancellation of all her rema...
Entertainment

Swift and Spice team up for ‘...

American hit singer Taylor Swift and rapper Ice Spice have teamed u...
Entertainment

King honors late singer Turner

The newly crowned royal King Charles honored late singer Tina Turne...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Labasa women off to OFC Champion...

Football
The Labasa...

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows ove...

Entertainment
Pop icon C...

Swift and Spice team up for R...

Entertainment
American h...

King honors late singer Turner

Entertainment
The newly ...

Police make multiple drug arrest...

News
The Fiji P...

Road accident victim is latest f...

News
A 20-year-...

Popular News

Montoya dots in Warriors’ ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

FDB wins regional accolade

Business
For the se...

Fiji U20 determined to improve d...

Football
Co-captain...

Fiji U20 suffers second defeat i...

FIFA U-20 World Cup
The Digice...

Three Fijians for Brave Blossoms...

Rugby
The Brave ...

Salman Khan wraps up Tiger 3 sho...

Entertainment
Superstar ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Labasa women off to OFC Champions League