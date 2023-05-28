FEO seals partnership with IDEA

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) looks forward to supporting the Fijian Elections Office after signing a Memorandum of Understanding in Canberra, Australia to re-establish ties between the two organizations.

In a statement released by the Fijian Elections Office, they said both institutions are pleased to continue their relationship after a brief interruption since November 2021.

IDEA especially commends the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa for her endorsement of the Institute’s “Political Finance Assessment of Fiji” report, released in 2021, which the FEO will utilise in its forthcoming engagement with the country’s political parties.

The study is part of a larger International IDEA initiative to review political finance systems in selected countries to advance an evidence-based global policy debate on money in politics.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa indicated that the Fijian Elections Office is grateful to IDEA and the signing of the MOU will fulfil and complement the FEO’s approach in organising more consultations with its stakeholders moving forward.

IDEA’s Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Leena Rikkilä Tamang said signing this MOU marks a new beginning in their long-standing co-operation.

Tamang said it is also very timely in view of the post electoral review of the December 2022 elections, and the ongoing preparations for the local government elections.