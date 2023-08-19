Saturday, August 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ferris wheel probe is still progressing: Singh

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Employment Relations, Agni Deo Singh says investigation into the Ferris wheel accident which claimed the life of a young woman in Suva six weeks ago is still progressing with the assistance of the Fiji Police Force.

Singh said Police are also conducting their separate investigations including the testing of the Ferries wheel’s mechanical drive.

“We are corresponding with the Fiji Police for the release of this report as it is vital to the conclusion of our investigation.”

“However, we cannot disclose the full details of the investigation report as it is confidential and can jeopardize the finalization of the investigation process,” he added.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

US reaffirm support for Coalition G...

The United States (U.S) has reaffirmed support for the Peoples’ Coa...
News

Distraught father dies, Chaudhry qu...

The distraught father of a 20-year-old woman who died in a tragic F...
Rugby

Ligatabu grabs double in Suva’...

Hardworking flanker Ioane Ligatabu scored a brace of tries in Suva’...
Boxing

Ministry backs plans for boxing aca...

The Fiji Boxing Commission and Promoters met with the Minister for ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

US reaffirm support for Coalitio...

News
The United...

Distraught father dies, Chaudhry...

News
The distra...

Ligatabu grabs double in Suva...

Rugby
Hardworkin...

Ministry backs plans for boxing ...

Boxing
The Fiji B...

Discipline remains an integral f...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Govt to empower youths with gree...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

Convicts flee from the court: Po...

News
Police are...

Emmy Awards rescheduled to next ...

Entertainment
The 2023 E...

Vakatawa Speight in for Baabaas

Rugby
Fijian sta...

Musa resigned before his convict...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Saukuru launches Suva open tourn...

Sports
The Vodafo...

100th Birthday celebrated in sty...

News
A Fijian f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

US reaffirm support for Coalition Govt