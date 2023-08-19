Ferris wheel probe is still progressing: Singh

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Employment Relations, Agni Deo Singh says investigation into the Ferris wheel accident which claimed the life of a young woman in Suva six weeks ago is still progressing with the assistance of the Fiji Police Force.

Singh said Police are also conducting their separate investigations including the testing of the Ferries wheel’s mechanical drive.

“We are corresponding with the Fiji Police for the release of this report as it is vital to the conclusion of our investigation.”

“However, we cannot disclose the full details of the investigation report as it is confidential and can jeopardize the finalization of the investigation process,” he added.