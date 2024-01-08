FFA announces open trials, introduces girls program

Fiji Football Association has officially declared the commencement of open trials for its Football Academy Program.

The trials are scheduled to take place on the 8th of January, 2024, at the Ba National Football Academy.

This event is open to both boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 16 and will run from 2pm to 4pm.

The national body is also set to introduce a Girls Academy Program.

The Academy’s expansion to include a program specifically for girls marks a progressive step towards equality in sports and highlights the association’s dedication to cultivating a diverse pool of football talent.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their children to the open trials.