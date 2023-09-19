FHL nets record profits for 2023

The Fijian Holdings Limited Group has recorded an operating profit of $63.2 million, before tax, for the year ended June 2023, compared to $18.6 million in 2022.

In a statement, FHL Chair Sakiusa Raivoce said the results underscore FHL Group’s consolidation and restructuring efforts post-pandemic era.

Raivoce said the Group noted that the remarkable turnaround of South Seas Cruises, which recorded the best operating profit to date – Befitting from the resurgence in the tourism, marked by record-breaking visitor arrivals, South Seas Cruises adeptly capitalized on opportunities, resulting in outstanding financial results.

He said Finance and Retail remain the core performing sectors of the Group providing positive results, despite challenges including a highly volatile labour market, inflationary pressures, and supply chain disruptions.

“The FHL Board remains vigilant and cautious about the future. Global threats including weaker-than-expected global growth rates continuing high inflation prompting central banks to tighten monetary policy and financial market volatility warrant continued attention.”

“In addition to this, the corporate tax rate will affect the returns from all FHL’s investee companies.”

However, the Holding company recorded a profit after tax of $14.5 million compared to $8.3 million for the same period last year – Growth in performance resulted from higher dividend declared by FHL Retailing and Merchant Finance.

Raivoce said: “In today’s highly competitive business environment, achieving significant results while staying true to our strategic vision and mission is an accomplishment, we are proud of FHL.

“Our performance reflects the effectiveness of our strategy and our commitment to creating value for our shareholders and contributing to economic growth in Fiji.”

As of June 2023, FHL Group net assets stood at $323.3 million, underscoring the Group’s dedication to its shareholders, stakeholders and its role in Fiji’s economic prosperity.