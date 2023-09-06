Wednesday, September 6, 2023
FICAC Commissioner Aslam resigns

Rashmi Aslam has resigned as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

In a letter addressed to the Office of the President dated 1 September 2023, Aslam stated that “the time has arrived to embark on a new path.”

“I hold firm confidence that the Government will continue to provide unwavering support and effective leadership to guide the Commission in sustaining Fiji’s resolute fight against corruption.”

Aslam said he has “tirelessly dedicated himself to the pursuit of a corrupt-free Fiji and is immensely gratified by the collective accomplishments of the Commission during his tenure.”

He had served FICAC over a period of 11 years and seven months.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has accepted Aslam’s resignation.

His replacement will come via a nomination from the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
