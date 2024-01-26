FICAC continue investigations against Khan

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has confirmed that investigations into the case against former Fiji Sugar Corporation, chief executive Abdul Khan, is continuing.

FICAC has reiterated that the ongoing investigations against Khan, were based on an intelligence report received by FICAC from the Fiji Intelligence Unit and not on a complaint made by Fiji Sugar Corporation.

FICAC said that as it is an ongoing investigation and divulging any finer details of the case may jeopardize the outcome of the investigation.

It said that in their best interest and to protect the integrity of the investigation, the Commission will refrain from making any remarks publicly on the case until the conclusion of the case.

FICAC has also said that it recently received a complaint by the Ministry of Sugar pertaining to an alleged abuse of office by the FSC Board in relation to the Tropical Cyclone Winston Insurance Claim in 2016.

FICAC said there is a pending legal assessment, and once it is endorsed for investigation, its team of investigators will conduct its investigation before further decisions are made.