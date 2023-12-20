FICAC investigates FCS Commissioner Panapasa

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption says that the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Salote Panapasa is currently under investigations.

In a statement, FICAC confirmed that they received official complaints against Panapasa and the Head of ICT of Post Fiji Pte Ltd Premeet Nand.

It is understood that there are allegations of abuse of office, forgery and obtaining of financial advantage.

The statement said that there are two active cases are active and ongoing.

FICAC said it cannot divulge any information to the public until the investigation is completed.