FIFA declares NZ winner by match forfeit

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has declared host nation and defending champions New Zealand the winner by forfeit in their opening match against Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

New Zealand and PNG were scheduled to play in the opening match of the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier 2023 but since PNG failed to fly to Auckland on time, the game did not take place.

FIFA Disciplinary Committee issued a decision in a statement and held that the Papua New Guinea Football Association is responsible for the unplayed match.

On that basis, the Committee declared the match lost by forfeit 3-0 by Papua New Guinea.

For clarity purposes, the representative team of Papua New Guinea will continue in the competition, and the remaining matches will be played as originally scheduled.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will take on the Junior Bula Boys at 3pm.

Fiji plays their next match against PNG on 2 September.