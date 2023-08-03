Thursday, August 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FIFA President to visit Fiji

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, along with his delegation, is scheduled to touch down in Fiji on Saturday.

This will be his first visit to Fiji since taking up FIFA presidency in 2016.

He is currently on a tour of the Pacific and will be in New Zealand and Australia for the finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup which is currently underway.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel told FijiLive that the delegation will be arriving from Vanuatu to carry out the ceremonial opening of the King Pele Fitness Centre and a new Futsal court in Vatuwaqa.

“The program will take place at the Fiji FA headquarters in the presence of the Prime Minister and other Government dignitaries,” Patel explained.

Following the formalities in Suva, the FIFA delegation will then travel to Nadi.

This high-profile visit underlines the growing stature of football infrastructure in Fiji and the support from the sport’s international governing body.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fitness centre named after legend P...

Fiji Football Association has decided to name the new fitness centr...
Business

PM’s International Business A...

The Prime Minister's International Business Awards returns after al...
News

Fiji’s fiscal position was already ...

The Asian Development Bank has revealed that Fiji’s fiscal position...
Business

Investors want stability, says Chet...

Investment Fiji chief executive, Kamal Chetty says investor confide...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fitness centre named after legen...

Football
Fiji Footb...

PM’s International Busines...

Business
The Prime ...

Fiji’s fiscal position was alrea...

News
The Asian ...

Investors want stability, says C...

Business
Investment...

Citizens’ guide to Nationa...

2023-24 National Budget
In a move ...

Swift surprises trucking crew wi...

Entertainment
Pop supers...

Popular News

Fiji in tough pool for Futsal Na...

Football
The Jerry ...

Cardi B becomes suspect in a bat...

Entertainment
American r...

Kumar content, price of imported...

News
A vendor a...

Unpaid workers seize work, await...

News
The worker...

Parliament bus programme returns...

News
The Parlia...

Naiyaga appointed FRCS executive...

Business
The Fiji R...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fitness centre named after legend Pele