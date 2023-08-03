FIFA President to visit Fiji

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, along with his delegation, is scheduled to touch down in Fiji on Saturday.

This will be his first visit to Fiji since taking up FIFA presidency in 2016.

He is currently on a tour of the Pacific and will be in New Zealand and Australia for the finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup which is currently underway.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel told FijiLive that the delegation will be arriving from Vanuatu to carry out the ceremonial opening of the King Pele Fitness Centre and a new Futsal court in Vatuwaqa.

“The program will take place at the Fiji FA headquarters in the presence of the Prime Minister and other Government dignitaries,” Patel explained.

Following the formalities in Suva, the FIFA delegation will then travel to Nadi.

This high-profile visit underlines the growing stature of football infrastructure in Fiji and the support from the sport’s international governing body.