Monday, May 15, 2023
Fiji 7s book 2024 Olympic ticket

In a twist of fate the Fiji 7s team has become the third team to book a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games on the final day of the Toulouse 7s.

The Ben Golling’s coached side confirmed a spot following Samoa’s 28-5 loss to Spain in the 9-12th semifinal and South Africa’s 21-19 loss to Australia during the 5th-8th semifinal.

The double Olympic gold medalists joined Series winners New Zealand, Argentina and hosts France as the third team to qualify for Paris 2024.

The final spot on offer will be decided next weekend on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series final event the London 7s.

The Fiji 7s team finished ninth in Toulouse beating Spain 26-15 in the playoff final.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
