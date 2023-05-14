Sunday, May 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji 7s crash and burn in Toulouse

The Fiji 7s team has failed to defend the Toulouse 7s title after a poor second half performance losing to France 24-19 in their final pool match.

A last minute try from France secured the win for the tournament hosts, knocking the Olympic Games gold medalists out of cup contention.

Fiji managed points through a hat trick of tries to Terio Tamani with Waisea Nacuqu managing three conversions.

The French ran in four tries to Rayan Rebbaj and a hat trick to Joachim Trouabal with Paulin Riva and William Iraguha converting a try each.

Fiji led at the break 14-5.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic Ga...

Argentina became the third team to secure their ticket for the 2024...
News

Nothing has changed, not a witch hu...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says nothing has changed in the way ...
News

15 drivers in custody for drunk dri...

Police have indicated that 15 drivers are in custody, after they we...
News

Fiji’s economy is struggling,...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Fiji economy is struggling ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic...

Rugby
Argentina ...

Nothing has changed, not a witch...

News
Prime Mini...

15 drivers in custody for drunk ...

News
Police hav...

Fiji’s economy is struggli...

News
Prime Mini...

Habosi Kamikamica star in big To...

Rugby
Fijian duo...

Naholo Rayasi score in Moana bea...

Rugby
Kini Nahol...

Popular News

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos c...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

National Infrastructure Investme...

News
Cabinet ha...

Fiji likely to lose World Rugby ...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Seruiratu questions Bainimarama ...

News
Opposition...

Concerns over increased street d...

News
The Method...

3 dead, 9 hospitalised after acc...

News
Two separa...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic Games