Fiji 7s crash and burn in Toulouse

The Fiji 7s team has failed to defend the Toulouse 7s title after a poor second half performance losing to France 24-19 in their final pool match.

A last minute try from France secured the win for the tournament hosts, knocking the Olympic Games gold medalists out of cup contention.

Fiji managed points through a hat trick of tries to Terio Tamani with Waisea Nacuqu managing three conversions.

The French ran in four tries to Rayan Rebbaj and a hat trick to Joachim Trouabal with Paulin Riva and William Iraguha converting a try each.

Fiji led at the break 14-5.