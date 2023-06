The Fiji 7s Development side has made it to the final of the 35th Digicel Marist International 7s tournament in Samoa.

Fiji’s rising stars cruised through to the final after beating Pacificezy Safoty 7s in a one-way semifinal by 28-0.

They will take on BBE Vaiala 7s who beat ACP Marist St Joseph’s 15-5 in the second semifinal.

Fiji cruised through to the finals rounds after going undefeated in pool-play yesterday.