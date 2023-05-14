Sunday, May 14, 2023
Fiji 7s into 9th place semis

Fiji's Sevuloni Mocenacagi runs away against Spain in the last Pool B match of the 2023 Singapore 7s. Fiji won 31-0. Fiji will play France in the third Cup QF. Photo courtesy of World Rugby.

The Fiji 7s team will face Uruguay 7s in the ninth place semifinal at the Toulouse 7s tonight.

This was after they beat Germany in the ninth place quarterfinal by 28-5.

Fiji led 14-0 at half-time after tries to Peniasi Loganimasi and Manueli Maisamoa with conversions from Terio Tamani.

They doubled their points after the breather with two more tries to Tamani who added one more conversion with a final conversion from Filipe Sauturaga.

The Germans managed a lone consolation try on full-time through Philip Glentze.

Fiji faces Uruguay at 10.26pm today.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
