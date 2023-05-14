Fiji 7s into 9th place semis

The Fiji 7s team will face Uruguay 7s in the ninth place semifinal at the Toulouse 7s tonight.

This was after they beat Germany in the ninth place quarterfinal by 28-5.

Fiji led 14-0 at half-time after tries to Peniasi Loganimasi and Manueli Maisamoa with conversions from Terio Tamani.

They doubled their points after the breather with two more tries to Tamani who added one more conversion with a final conversion from Filipe Sauturaga.

The Germans managed a lone consolation try on full-time through Philip Glentze.

Fiji faces Uruguay at 10.26pm today.