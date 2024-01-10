Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Fiji 7s team to kick start prep in Levuka

The Fiji men’s 7s team’s preparations for the 2024 HSBC Sevens Series and Olympics kicks off at the  Fiji Bitter Yalovata 7s tournament at Nasau Park in Levuka this week.

Participating as the Fiji Babas, the team is made-up of a mixture of senior and development players who are vying for a spot in the national team that is lined-up for the first 2024 HSBC SVNS tournament in Perth at the end of this month.

Coach Ben Gollings told FRU Media they are always keeping an eye out for players as Fiji has talent to be discovered and opportunities may arise if they stand-out and are performing to the standard required at the national level.

“We have selected 15 players to take part this week in Levuka. This is a mixture of senior and development players as we look to provide valuable game time to players and work together as a squad.”

“Taking part in local tournaments is integral to the team’s performance. It provides valuable game time for players and a high level of competition to play in. We mix up the opportunities to play as a team and then send players to play with the clubs.”

“We are thankful for the local teams’ support of the national team and we in turn support them by letting the players play for their clubs.”

He said local tournaments are the real strength that Fiji has, and they want to maximise it, especially now that the World Series has only 8 tournaments.

The Fiji Babas are drawn with Police White, Police Levuka and Flame Tree Colo-i-Suva in Pool F of the 3-day event that starts on Thursday at Nasau Park.

A total of 24 top local teams will compete across six pools.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
