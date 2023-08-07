Fiji 7s teams post big wins in Youth Games

Both the Fiji men’s and women’s youth 7s teams registered back-to-back opening wins in Group A matches of the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games on the Island of Trinidad and Tobago early this morning.

The Lasarusa Senibale coached Fiji men’s team thrashed host nation Trinidad and Tobago 51-0 before beating Canada 40-5 in their second match.

In the women’s category, Fiji women’s team overcame Kenya 38-5 and hammered Trinidad and Tobago 54-0.

In their next match on Tuesday morning, Fiji men’s will face Scotland at 6am and take on Jamaica at 8am.

In the women’s division, Fiji women will meet Canada at 6.30am and Wales at 8.30am.