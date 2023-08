The Fiji men’s 7s team has progressed to the semifinals of the Commonwealth Youth Games after booking two more wins today.

After booking impressive wins on day one, Fiji was tested by Scotland but came away with a 32-5 win.

Fiji settled in their second match and ran in thirteen tries to beat Jamaica 91-0.

They face top favorites South Africa in their semifinal clash at 6.28am tomorrow morning at Shaw Park Field.