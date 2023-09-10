Sunday, September 10, 2023
Fiji adapts well to French weather

The hot weather in France won’t  be an issue for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians as they gear up for Wales in their Rugby World Cup opener.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui said such condition is not new to the players, who had been training at the beautiful humid sand dunes in Sigatoka and they have adapted well to the French weather.

“I don’t think we’ve planned anything for the hot weather,” Raiwalui confidently said.

“We naturally train in it and I think Wales have done a lot of work in hot weather conditions.”

“But the game is at nine o’clock (21:00 KO) so I think the weather is going to be a bit cooler.”

“It will probably be around 28-30C so I think it will be great conditions for rugby for both teams.”

The match between Fiji and Wales will kick start at 7am in Bordeaux.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
