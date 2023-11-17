Fiji aims to make strong start in Dubai

The Fiji 7s team is confident of making a strong start at the opening tournament of the HSBC 7s Series in Dubai next month, says head coach Ben Gollings.

Despite winning the 7s World Cup title last year, the double Olympic Gold medallists failed to grab any HSBC 7s titles last season but Gollings said they will fight tooth and nail in winning titles this season.

“We achieved a number of objectives but missed the big terms of winning the tournaments which we know what we go in the series to do.”

“We want to start well this season as we have worked hard in the pre-season and there’s a new focus right in front of us with the Olympics.”

“With that in mind, we have to start strong this season and Dubai is a big target for us in regards to kicking that off as we build through that.”

While Fiji fell short at the Oceania 7s Championship in Australia last week, Gollings was able to assess the team’s weaknesses and strengths.

“We are quite excited as we had a good time working together and pushed the team through after an intense season.”

“We are in a good position now after our performance at the Oceania 7s. I always look at the fact that when you start a new season, you are going to build through and we have got a foundation moving to our next step.”

The Dubai 7s will take place on 2 and 3 December at 7s Stadium.