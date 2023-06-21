Fiji Airways is best airline in the region

Fiji Airways has been named one of the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards, ahead of Air New Zealand and Qantas.

According to stuff.co.nz, Fiji Airways has been named the best in the Australia/ Pacific region.

Fiji Airways CEO, André Viljoen, celebrated the honour.

Vijjoen said the Airline may not have as much resource as larger airlines does, but it does have the Fijian spirit of hospitality and care.

“As the National Airline, we embrace and champion these values in everything we do, and this sets us apart as an airline. The fact that these awards are determined purely on guest feedback makes our two accolades all the more special.”

