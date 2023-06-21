Wednesday, June 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji Airways is best airline in the region

Fiji Airways has been named one of the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards, ahead of Air New Zealand and Qantas.

According to stuff.co.nz, Fiji Airways has been named the best in the Australia/ Pacific region.

Fiji Airways CEO, André Viljoen, celebrated the honour.

Vijjoen said the Airline may not have as much resource as larger airlines does, but it does have the Fijian spirit of hospitality and care.

“As the National Airline, we embrace and champion these values in everything we do, and this sets us apart as an airline. The fact that these awards are determined purely on guest feedback makes our two accolades all the more special.”

“As the National Airline, we embrace and champion these values in everything we do, and this sets us apart as an airline.

The fact that these awards are determined purely on guest feedback makes our two accolades all the more special,” Viljeon added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

Fiji to open mission in Israel, thr...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government's intends to ope...
Rugby

Way out for FRU key: Mazey

The Fiji Rugby Union is drowning in a $3.5 million in debt and the ...
Football

Ratulele raring to go at OFC Champi...

Luse Ratulele says she is undeterred despite being the youngest mem...
NRL

Kamikamica misses out

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica will miss out thi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji to open mission in Israel, ...

2023-24 National Budget
Prime Mini...

Way out for FRU key: Mazey

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Ratulele raring to go at OFC Cha...

Football
Luse Ratul...

Kamikamica misses out

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

FEO needs to address complaint i...

News
Former Att...

Pearls book NWC training matches...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Popular News

Legislation needed to protect sa...

News
Fijians ha...

Special birthday celebration for...

Fiji FACT 2023
Nippy defe...

Fiji Police Command Group reshuf...

News
Acting Com...

Illicit drug-trade a threat to n...

News
Assistant ...

Mid-season transfer window opens...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Call for GCC to play a robust ro...

News
Prominent ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Samoa vs NC (OFC U19 Women’s Championship)