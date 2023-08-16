Fiji Airways is our model for progress: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji Airways stands as a symbol of excellence Fiji can reach and is our current model for progress.

While officiating as the chief guest in a function to welcome the new A350 airbus in Nadi yesterday, Rabuka said the national airline is a source of national pride, and proof positive that our small country can compete commercially with the world’s best.

He emphasised the profound impact that the new aircraft would have on Fiji’s tourism, trade, and economic growth.

“With the addition of The Island of Beqa, Fiji Airways is also sending a signal that our nation is moving forward into an era of renewal, revitalization, and growth.”

“The experts at Fiji Airways calculate that, compared to 2019, the airline may now have up to 40 percent more passenger capacity, depending on route schedules.”

“It doesn’t stop there. Fiji Airways is carefully considering acquiring more aircraft and increasing capacity on some existing routes.”

He said feasibility studies are ongoing on potential new routes and some of them connect to very large markets.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Fiji Airways management and staff for their dedication to enhancing Fiji’s global connectivity and fostering economic growth.

“Fiji Airways is flying high for Fiji. Let it be part of our national inspiration and vision as we all work together to create a united and prosperous country.”