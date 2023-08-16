Wednesday, August 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji Airways is our model for progress: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji Airways stands as a symbol of excellence Fiji can reach and is our current model for progress.

While officiating as the chief guest in a function to welcome the new A350 airbus in Nadi yesterday, Rabuka said the national airline is a source of national pride, and proof positive that our small country can compete commercially with the world’s best.

He emphasised the profound impact that the new aircraft would have on Fiji’s tourism, trade, and economic growth.

“With the addition of The Island of Beqa, Fiji Airways is also sending a signal that our nation is moving forward into an era of renewal, revitalization, and growth.”

“The experts at Fiji Airways calculate that, compared to 2019, the airline may now have up to 40 percent more passenger capacity, depending on route schedules.”

“It doesn’t stop there. Fiji Airways is carefully considering acquiring more aircraft and increasing capacity on some existing routes.”

He said feasibility studies are ongoing on potential new routes and some of them connect to very large markets.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Fiji Airways management and staff for their dedication to enhancing Fiji’s global connectivity and fostering economic growth.

“Fiji Airways is flying high for Fiji. Let it be part of our national inspiration and vision as we all work together to create a united and prosperous country.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

8 teams to compete in veterans tour...

Eight teams will participate in the 2023 RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings ...
News

India is a trusted partner of Fiji:...

India takes great pride in its role as a trusted partner of Fiji in...
News

Murder suspect released on bail

19-year-old Sanaila Stone Taroka who is charged with the murder of ...
Rugby

Tahs, Force on Drua’s home sc...

The New South Wales Waratahs and Western Force will be the latest i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

8 teams to compete in veterans t...

Football
Eight team...

India is a trusted partner of Fi...

News
India take...

Murder suspect released on bail

News
19-year-ol...

Tahs, Force on Drua’s home...

Rugby
The New So...

Wainiqolo extends contract with ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Officers visit students seen fig...

News
Police off...

Popular News

Funding boost for UBP’s em...

News
The United...

Ba books spot in Skipper Cup

Rugby
Ba has bee...

Customer service is a challenge:...

News
Customer s...

Consensus reached after Forum le...

News
The Forum ...

McMullen out to fulfill family’s...

Football
Fiji-born ...

Tabuya shocked with attitude of ...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

8 teams to compete in veterans tournament