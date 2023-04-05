Fiji Airways is ready to reinstate 212: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji Airways is prepared to reinstate 212 employees, who were laid off at the time of the pandemic crisis.

Speaking last night in a national address, Rabuka said the airline is playing a key role in the revival of tourism, and at last count had flown in 304,688 visitors from December 2022 to March this year.

Rabuka added that it recently started a new and potentially lucrative service to Hong Kong.

He said Government has also revoked the No Jab, No Job policy which led to some workers losing their jobs.

“Some unvaccinated citizens were not able to worship with their loved ones.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the Civil Service retirement age was increased to 60 and arrangements are being implemented to change contract appointments into permanent positions.

Rabuka added preparations are in hand to re-establish the Higher Salaries Commission to determine and regulate salaries of Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives of public enterprises.