Fiji Airways the economic powerhouse: PM

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Government intends to raise the stake with Fiji Airways and has forecasted that the national airline is expected to be a $1.5 billion dollar asset for Fiji.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said that this plans complements well with the People’s Alliance Government’s plan for trade expansion.

Rabuka said the Airline is Fiji’s economic powerhouse and each year spends about $450 million locally and is a big earner of foreign currency.

The Prime Minister also challenged the Executive Management of the National Airline to focus on regional routes as it continues to play a role.

“There’s a new energy and vigour in relationships between the Island nations. We are developing areas of closer cooperation and strengthening unity.

This is especially in light of the increase in big power rivalry in Oceania.”

The Prime Minister said the Government is wondering how Fiji Airways might play a part in this new regionalism.

“I’ve been wondering how Fiji Airways might play a part in this new regionalism. I’m aware that the management has plans for expanding in the Islands and look forward to discussing this with them. The full picture of Fiji Airways’ contribution to our economy becomes dramatically apparent in the statistics.”

The government said last month, the airline had carried 978,000 return trip passenger. This equates to some 489,000 visitors, including from the Fijian diaspora.

Rabuka added that the full target for 2023 is more than two million return passengers.

He also said that by the end of this year, the staff total is expected to be more than 2000.

“Together, they have taken Fiji Airways into the higher realms of achievement in an intensely competitive industry,” he said.