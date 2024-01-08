Monday, January 8, 2024
Fiji Airways unaffected by grounding of Boeing 737

Fiji Airways has assured travelers that there is no impact to its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet due to the temporary grounding of a different aircraft model not operated by the airline, the Boeing 737 MAX 9.

The Federal Aviation Authority in the United States has issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive (EAD) specifically for the MAX 9 aircraft only, addressing concerns related to the mid-cabin exit door plug (blow out that occurred), a feature non-existent in the MAX 8 aircraft.

Fiji Airways stresses that the safety of guests and crew is its top priority, with an unwavering commitment to safety throughout the travel experience with the airline.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
