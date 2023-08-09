Fiji Bati 9s extended squad named

Vodafone Fiji Bati 9s head coach Vulaono Dakuitoga has named his 18-member extended squad for the Pacific Games to be held in the Solomon Islands in November this year.

Dakuitoga, who is also the Nadera Panthers coach, said the players were identified from the four 9s tournament held around the country this year.

“The selection criteria were based on the right mix and combination as we know that these games will be in a three-day period.”

“I asked the FNRL CEO Don Natabe to give us three 9s tournaments and I’m so thankful that he managed to allow us to have these games which helped me to identify the players.”

Dakuitoga said they had initially named a 43-member squad and from there, the top 18 players were selected.

“Most of our players pulled out of the extended team because they got contracts and some chose to go and work overseas in the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme.”

He also mentioned the current squad will be trimmed to 15 players before the team departs for the Games in November.

“After the games in 2019, the 13s and 9s are two different ball games altogether. 9s is very fast and it’s just congested in a short span of time, that’s where the combination comes in.”

“Now it will be four times harder for us since we are the defending champions so it’s important that I take the right mix of players with a good combination. Everybody will be gunning for us and for that reason, we made an early start.”

He added the 18-member squad will march into their first camp next week.

“We have enough time till the Pacific Games. We have a strong team and we are in the right direction in our preparation phase. There are only three surviving players from 2019 and the rest are first-timers. The team is largely dominated by Saru Dragon players since they have won three 9s tournaments this year while we have few players from Nadera Panthers who won one tournament.”

“We have identified the camp venues as we know the Super Eight and state competitions are on which means preparation won’t be hard and it’s a matter of monitoring. The finals series will be of four weeks and we’ve asked the manager to have two-weekend camps monthly before we depart for Solomon.”

Fiji will face teams like arch rivals PNG, host nation the Solomon Islands, Niue, Samoa and Tonga.

Fiji Bati: Forwards: Rusiate Ratu, Kelevi Ralulu, Jona Sawailau, Poseci Tuivanuavou, Etonia Saukuru, Eremasi Batibasaga, Josese Yaya, Jegesa Ilisevani.